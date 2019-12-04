Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation And Minnesota DNR Renew Upper And Lower Lake Fishery Management Agreement

Chaz MootzDec. 4 2019

A new 10-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) that outlines continued cooperative management of the walleye population in Upper and Lower Red Lake in northwest Minnesota was signed today by The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Red Lake Nation, and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The new MOU closely parallels previous 1999-2019 agreements that facilitated the restoration of high-quality walleye fishing to Minnesota’s largest inland body of water. The agreement states that each entity will support the Red Lake Fisheries Technical Committee, a joint panel of experts that recommends policies and practices to maintain a healthy fishery.

“Red Lake Band members are pleased that our walleye have come back and our fishing community is revitalized, we are committed to ensuring that Red Lake walleye are managed sustainably in the future,” said Chairman of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians Darrell Seki.

“Renewing this agreement will enable the Fisheries Technical Committee to continue its work to help protect this valuable resource, while the walleye fishery has rebounded, we must now focus our attention on ridding Red Lake of invasive species,” said Seki.

The signing took place during a ceremony in Red Lake. This MOU provides an opportunity for the parties to address other issues that arise such as the prevention and eradication of invasive species.

“We’ve come a long way in the past 20 years, by renewing this agreement, we are reaffirming our commitment to a successful partnership and working together for the future of this outstanding fishery,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

Historically, Upper and Lower Red Lake was a highly productive walleye fishery, but it collapsed in the mid-1990s due to over harvest. The Red Lake Fisheries Technical Committee was then formed in 1997 and since then, the regulations, policies and other actions this joint body has recommended have led to a healthy walleye population and a resurgent walleye fishing economy.

