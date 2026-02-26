Red Lake Mother Found Guilty of Murder, Arson in Her Sons’ Deaths

A Red Lake woman has been found guilty of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson in the killing of two of her sons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that, following a two-and-a-half-weeklong trial, a jury found 37-year-old Jennifer Marie Stately guilty of:

two counts of first-degree premeditated murder,

two counts of murder in the course of committing child abuse,

one count of murder in the course of committing arson,

and one count of arson.

At trial, Stately pursued the affirmative defense of insanity. The jury rejected that defense and convicted her of attacking and killing two of her young children on Mar. 15, 2024.

The evidence at trial showed that Stately, when alone with the children at their home on Red Lake Nation, assaulted the boys and attacking them with a knife, causing numerous injuries. Investigators determined Stately used gasoline and lighter fluid to ignite three separate fires, including fires at both exit points of the home.

While the older boy died of his sharp force injuries, the younger boy was trapped inside and died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Stately fled the scene after setting fire to the home and was missing for several hours. The Red Lake Tribal Police Department issued an AMBER Alert, and less than an hour later a motorist spotted Stately in Todd County, where she was arrested.