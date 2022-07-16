Red Lake Member Celebrates Publication and Launch of Children’s Book

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake High School alumnus and recent Dartmouth graduate returned home recently to celebrate the launch of her book, a story of three cousins that educates the reader on Ojibwe culture while also honoring it.

Elizabeth Barrett had a pleasant surprise when she learned her children’s book “Mashkiki Road” would be published so soon after her graduation from Dartmouth. With the book, she aims to both educate and entertain.

With words by Barrett and illustrations by another member of Red Lake, Jonathan Thunder, the conception of the book did not just come from their minds, but also that of the younger members of the Red Lake Nation Boys & Girls Club. The book talks about what are called The Seven Teachings: respect, truth, wisdom, honesty, humility, courage, and love.

After the reading, attendees were able to purchase a book at $20 a piece. Elizabeth Barrett also signed the books. Half of the proceeds will go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs in Red Lake, furthering the futures of all of the participants.

Barrett’s first book is just one part of her impact on the Red Lake community, with some hoping that her achievements can inspire younger generations to follow in her footsteps.

“Mashkiki Road” is co-published by the Red Lake Nation Boys & Girls Club and the Minnesota Historical Society. The book can be published online at the Minnesota Historical Society’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today