Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Member Celebrates Publication and Launch of Children’s Book

Mary BalstadJul. 15 2022

A Red Lake High School alumnus and recent Dartmouth graduate returned home recently to celebrate the launch of her book, a story of three cousins that educates the reader on Ojibwe culture while also honoring it.

Elizabeth Barrett had a pleasant surprise when she learned her children’s book “Mashkiki Road” would be published so soon after her graduation from Dartmouth. With the book, she aims to both educate and entertain.

With words by Barrett and illustrations by another member of Red Lake, Jonathan Thunder, the conception of the book did not just come from their minds, but also that of the younger members of the Red Lake Nation Boys & Girls Club. The book talks about what are called The Seven Teachings: respect, truth, wisdom, honesty, humility, courage, and love.

After the reading, attendees were able to purchase a book at $20 a piece. Elizabeth Barrett also signed the books. Half of the proceeds will go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs in Red Lake, furthering the futures of all of the participants.

Barrett’s first book is just one part of her impact on the Red Lake community, with some hoping that her achievements can inspire younger generations to follow in her footsteps.

“Mashkiki Road” is co-published by the Red Lake Nation Boys & Girls Club and the Minnesota Historical Society. The book can be published online at the Minnesota Historical Society’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Red Lake Addressing Food Sovereignty with Buffalo Ranch, Hemp Farm, Garden Acres

Red Lake Nation College Hosts Annual Community Wellness Gathering

Red Lake Nation, Beltrami Co. Honored for Work on Red Lake Initiative

1st Annual Horse Nation Days Held Near Ponsford

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.