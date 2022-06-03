Red Lake Man Sentenced to Over 19 Years for Child Sexual Abuse
A Red Lake man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.
In October of 2021, 24-year-old Kory Paul Lussier pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child. Today, Lussier was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
According to court documents, between August 2014 and August 2020, Lussier knowingly and repeatedly engaged in sexual contact with a girl who was between 7 and 13 years of age.
