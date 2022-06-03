Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Sentenced to Over 19 Years for Child Sexual Abuse

Lakeland News — Jun. 3 2022

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.

In October of 2021, 24-year-old Kory Paul Lussier pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child. Today, Lussier was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, between August 2014 and August 2020, Lussier knowingly and repeatedly engaged in sexual contact with a girl who was between 7 and 13 years of age.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Grygla Burglary, Charges Pending

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Fentanyl Trafficking

Red Lake Nation Releases Unofficial Results for 2022 General Election

Red Lake Breaks Ground on Intergenerational Service Building

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.