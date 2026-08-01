Red Lake Man Sentenced to 72 Months in Prison for Receiving Child Pornography

The United States Attorney’s Office in Minnesota says a Red Lake man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for receiving child pornography back in 2023 and 2024.

Court documents show that Justyce Edward Lussier solicited and received pornographic images of a minor under the age of 16, and on at least two occasions, he contributed to the production of child pornography.

“This sentence cannot undo the harm the defendant caused, but it delivered justice,” said United State Attorney Daniel N. Rosen in a statement. “My office will spare no resources to protect children and prosecute those who prey on them,” said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.”

The case was a result of an investigation by the FBI, Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, with assistance from other local law enforcement partners.