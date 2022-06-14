Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Shooting Two People

Emma HudziakJun. 14 2022

A 21-year-old Red Lake man was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court to seven years in prison for shooting two people on the Red Lake Reservation in 2021.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on May 5th, 2021, Brennon Allen James Sayers had been arguing loudly with his girlfriend in a vehicle outside of a residence around the Ponemah area of the Red Lake Reservation. One victim lived across the street from the residence and came out yelling at Sayers to stop arguing and fighting with his girlfriend. Another victim was also walking down the road when he encountered Sayers and the first victim.

As confrontation escalated between Sayers and the first victim, Sayers pulled out a gun from his waistband and began to shoot at both victims as they both ran back towards the first victim’s house.

Both victims were struck by gunfire. After the shooting, Sayers fled the area and was found several hours later at his mother’s house located on the Red Lake Reservation.

Sayers pleaded guilty to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury on January 20th, 2022.

The investigation on this case was conducted by both the Red Lake Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

FBI Offering $5,000 Reward for Info on 2020 Red Lake Murder

Two People Injured in Separate Crashes in Aitkin County

16-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured After Colliding with Vehicle in Little Falls

One-Vehicle Accident Leaves Little Falls Resident in Hospital

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.