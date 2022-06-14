Red Lake Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Shooting Two People

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 21-year-old Red Lake man was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court to seven years in prison for shooting two people on the Red Lake Reservation in 2021.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on May 5th, 2021, Brennon Allen James Sayers had been arguing loudly with his girlfriend in a vehicle outside of a residence around the Ponemah area of the Red Lake Reservation. One victim lived across the street from the residence and came out yelling at Sayers to stop arguing and fighting with his girlfriend. Another victim was also walking down the road when he encountered Sayers and the first victim.

As confrontation escalated between Sayers and the first victim, Sayers pulled out a gun from his waistband and began to shoot at both victims as they both ran back towards the first victim’s house.

Both victims were struck by gunfire. After the shooting, Sayers fled the area and was found several hours later at his mother’s house located on the Red Lake Reservation.

Sayers pleaded guilty to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury on January 20th, 2022.

The investigation on this case was conducted by both the Red Lake Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today