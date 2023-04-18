Red Lake Man Sentenced to 63 Months in Prison for Firearm Possession, Fentanyl Distribution

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A U.S. District judge sentenced a Red Lake felon to over five years in prison and four years of supervised release for intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports in a press release that Matt Dion Sayers, 47, was sentenced to 63 months in prison on April 16 after pleading guilty in December 2022. Sayers pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the press release, on June 22, 2022, agents began investigating Sayers after he escaped custody from the Red Lake police. The investigation revolved around suspect drug distribution from a Bemidji motel. Agents observed Sayers enter and exit a silver van nearby where he parked. Law enforcement detained Sayers for suspicion of controlled substance sales and driving without a valid driver’s license after he left the van.

Sayers claimed he was staying at the motel. Agent obtained a search warrant and during the subsequent search, they found approximately 46 grams of fentanyl powder in Sayers’ pants pocket. Law enforcement also found $11,000 in case and a small safe containing various packed controlled substances in Sayers’ vehicle. These substances included, but were not limited to, additional fentanyl and methamphetamine. On the front driver’s side floorboard, agents also found an UZI Pro Brand 9 x 19 mm caliber semi-automatic pistol.

The FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, and Red Lake Tribal Police Department all assisted with the case.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today