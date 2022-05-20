Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Fentanyl Trafficking

Lakeland News — May. 19 2022

A 53-year-old Red Lake man has been sentenced to five years in prison for fentanyl trafficking.

According to court documents, on April 30, 2021, law enforcement observed Leroy Varney make an immediate round-trip from Bemidji to Pequot Lakes for a drug pickup. Upon returning to Bemidji, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Varney’s vehicle.

Law enforcement recovered from the vehicle a large bag weighing 100 grams and containing a white powdery substance, which was divided into four smaller bags. Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed the substance was fentanyl, and Varney admitted that he intended to sell it in Bemidji to people coming from the Red Lake Reservation.

Varney was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

