Red Lake Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Murder of Wife

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Jeremiah Kingbird entered a guilty plea last October to striking his wife in the head, strangling her, and then leaving her on the road near Redby. Law enforcement found 41-year-old Gennie Kingbird hours later face down in the snow with severe injuries to her head and neck. She was pronounced dead at the Red Lake hospital. According to the website Violence Free MN, Gennie Kingbird is survived by five children.

Jeremiah Kingbird was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court to 192 months in prison for her murder.

