Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Murder of Wife

Lakeland News — Oct. 1 2020

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Jeremiah Kingbird entered a guilty plea last October to striking his wife in the head, strangling her, and then leaving her on the road near Redby. Law enforcement found 41-year-old Gennie Kingbird hours later face down in the snow with severe injuries to her head and neck. She was pronounced dead at the Red Lake hospital. According to the website Violence Free MN, Gennie Kingbird is survived by five children.

Jeremiah Kingbird was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court to 192 months in prison for her murder.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Cass Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Unintentional Murder in Death of Child

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Killing Bear on Red Lake Reservation

More Details on Fatal Stabbing in Bagley

Suspect Charged in Sunday Daytime Burglary in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.