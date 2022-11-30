Red Lake Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for 2020 Murder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for a 2020 murder that took place on the Red Lake Reservation.

According to court documents, on Sept. 12, 2020, 38-year-old Ralph Edward Cloud Jr. killed his cousin, Allen Smith, in Smith’s home. Concerned about a relationship between his wife and Smith, Cloud walked several miles to Smith’s home and attacked him, using a metal cabinet and its drawers to beat Smith to death.

Cloud was sentenced today in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of murder in the second degree.

