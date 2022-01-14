Red Lake Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Offenses, Firearm Possession

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Joshua Jon Lussier, 34, pleaded guilty in September to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

He was arrested in November of 2021 in Hubbard County on a federal warrant, and a search of his vehicle turned up 893 grams of meth and 83 grams of fentanyl. Lussier admitted to investigators the drugs belong to him and were intended for distribution.

In addition to the 10 years in prison, Lussier was also sentenced to five years of supervised release to follow the sentence.

