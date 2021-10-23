Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Child for Years
A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child over the course of several years.
According to court documents, between August 2014 and August 2020, 25-year-old Kory Lussier knowingly and repeatedly engaged in sexual contact with a girl who was between seven and 13 years old at the time.
Lussier pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child. A sentencing date has not been set.
