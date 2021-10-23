Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Child for Years

Lakeland News — Oct. 22 2021

A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child over the course of several years.

According to court documents, between August 2014 and August 2020, 25-year-old Kory Lussier knowingly and repeatedly engaged in sexual contact with a girl who was between seven and 13 years old at the time.

Lussier pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child. A sentencing date has not been set.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Ponemah Man Pleads Guilty to Murder After Violent Assault

Red Lake Man Indicted for Murder in Shooting Death of Red Lake Police Officer

Two Men Indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking on the Red Lake Reservation

Man Pleads Guilty to Committing 2nd-Degree Murder in Beltrami Co.

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.