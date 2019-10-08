Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Death reported in car crash

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder of Wife

Oct. 8 2019

A Red Lake man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of his wife earlier today in a U.S. District Court in Bemidji, Minnesota.

On January 6, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Jeremiah Kingbird and his wife started arguing on their ride back home to Ponemah, Minnesota, after a night of drinking. Kingbird then hit his wife in the head, strangled her, and left her on the road near Highway 1 in Redby.

According to court documents, law enforcement found the victim hours later lying facedown in the snow. She had severe injuries to her head and neck and struggled to breathe. She was transported to the Red Lake IHS Hospital where she could not be revived.

Blood was later found during a search of Kingbird’s vehicle. He admitted to violently assaulting the victim and leaving her outside.

United States Attorney Erica MacDonald said, “Domestic violence is one of the biggest challenges facing our tribal communities and Native American women, in particular, experience this type of violence at a disproportionately high rate. During the month of October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we honor the survivors of domestic violence and recommit our efforts to bring perpetrators like Mr. Kingbird to justice.”

Jeremiah Kingbird’s guilty plea comes after being indicted back in February for the murder of his wife.

Luke Schmitz

Contact Lakeland News

Luke Schmitz
luke.a.schmitz20@gmail.com

Related Posts

Tenth Avenue North To Perform At Sanford Center

Bemidji Gander Outdoors To Close

Bemidji United Way Explores Economic Classes With “Bridges Out of Poverty”

LaValley Industries Sponsoring, Kicking Off This Year’s IDEA Competition

Latest Story

Death reported in car crash

One person was killed earlier today due to a crash between a semi-tractor trailer and a car. The crash happened at the intersection of County
Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Death reported in car crash

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Brainerd Fire Department Responds To Fire At The Skillet Restaurant

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Holmstrom-Sabo Enters Race for 8th Congressional District

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Tenth Avenue North To Perform At Sanford Center

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Garage Burglary In Morrison Country

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.