Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder

A Red Lake man pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of Anthony Allen Wells on April 28, 2018.

Michael Wayne Whitefeather, 18, pled guilty to murder in the second degree before Judge Susan Richard Nelson in United States District Court in St. Paul.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea, during the early morning hours of April 28, 2018, Whitefeather was traveling in a car on the Red Lake Indian Reservation and saw Anthony Allen Wells and another male walking in a parking lot near the Red Lake Skate Park.

Whitefeather admitted to getting out of the care with a shotgun and chasing after Wells and the other male. Whitefeather eventually caught up to Wells and shot him in the face, killing him.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the FBI Headwaters Safe Trail Task Force, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, the Bemidji Police Department, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, and United States Customs and Border Protection.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Deidre Y. Aanstad.