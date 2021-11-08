Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury
A Red Lake man pleaded guilty on Thursday, November 4th, 2021, to an assault that resulted in substantial bodily injury.
According to court documents, Chad Joseph Sumner, Sr., age 42, admitted to assaulting victim “Jane Doe,” at her home on June 30, 2019. As a result of the assault, Jane Doe had a laceration above her right eye and blood on her shirt.
Sumner pleaded guilty last Thursday, before U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud to one count of assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. A sentencing date has not been set.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.