Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Assault for Shooting 2 People

Lakeland News — Jan. 21 2022

A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, on May 5, 2021, 21-year-old Brennon Allen James Sayers was arguing loudly with his girlfriend in a vehicle outside a home in the Ponemah area of the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The first victim who lived across the street came out of his home and began telling Sayers to stop arguing and fighting with his girlfriend. A second victim who was walking down the street encountered the interaction between Sayers and the first victim.

Sayers pulled a firearm from his waistband and began shooting at and hit both the first and second victims as they ran back towards the house. After the shooting, Sayers fled the area and was located several hours later at his mother’s home on the reservation.

Sayers pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 13.

