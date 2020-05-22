Red Lake Man Indicted On Methamphetamine And Firearm Charges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced the unsealing of a federal indictment charging 46-year-old Arlin Maurice Thunder of Redby with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the allegations in the indictment, on May 13th of 2019, Thunder was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, specifically a Star Bonifacio Echeverria Firestar M43 9mm caliber pistol. Because Thunder has a prior felony conviction, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms at any time.

Arlin Thunder made his initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby in U.S. District Court in Bemidji. Thunder was ordered to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26th, 2020.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today