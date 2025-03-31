Mar 31, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Red Lake Man Indicted in Federal Court for Illegal Firearm Possession

A 42-year-old Red Lake man with multiple prior felony convictions has been indicted in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.

Court documents say that on September 12th, 2024, Darrell Emery Loud was found in possession of a 20-gauge shotgun. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Loud has prior felony convictions for DWI, domestic assault, and fleeing from a peace officer and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Loud is charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm as a felon. His arraignment is scheduled for April 1st.

