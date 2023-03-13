Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Leadership Looks to Restore Upper Red Lake Boundaries

Mary BalstadMar. 13 2023

The Red Lake Band is intending to restore a portion of Upper Red Lake.

At the State of the Band address on March 10, Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. shared that the band will look to contact the United States Secretary of Interior to discuss restoring the reservation boundaries to fully include Upper Red Lake.

Due to allotment in the 1880s, the Red Lake Reservation went from over 3 million acres in size to 300,000. While all of Lower Red Lake was included in reservation boundaries, only a portion of Upper Red Lake was maintained.

During the State of the Band address, Chairman Seki said this movie by the band was a priority and would restore the east boundary of the reservation. The band plans to approach the United States Secretary of Interior to review the necessary paperwork and correct what they see as a historical wrong.

Seki said that if the United States declines the band’s request to restore the portion of Upper Red Lake, the band would most likely seek litigation.

By — Mary Balstad

