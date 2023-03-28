Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Leaders Anticipate Tons of Trash to Wash Up on Upper Red Lake

Mary BalstadMar. 28 2023

With the snow starting to melt and ice fishing houses gone from Upper Red lake, community members are waiting to see what leftover pollution is hidden beneath the ice’s surface.

Red Lake tribal leaders are among those keeping an eye on the shoreline and working against this constant water contamination. Having trash wash to the shores of Upper Red Lake is a problem that has piled up throughout the years.

“Every spring once the ice thaws, we start to see human waste bagged up,” said Red Lake Tribal Secretary Sam Strong. “It comes up on the shores, we see it out on the water.”

The pollution does not stop at trash and bags of human waste – it also includes other harmful contaminates to the Upper Red Lake ecosystem, such as aquatic invasive species. Such threats could even potentially impact the health of Red Lake’s walleye fishery.

The tribe is also looking at other ways to preserve the lake and its inhabitants, such as the restoration of reservation boundary lines that would encompass the entirety of Upper Red Lake.

While community members and resort owners have worked to pick up the trash of others, it’s the responsibility of those anglers to pick up after themselves.

“It takes public awareness to bring this to everyone’s attention so that we can stop this from happening in the future,” said Red Lake District Representative Robert May.

Secretary Strong said the Red Lake Nation has worked well with the Minnesota DNR in the past. But due to lack of resources, the pollution on Upper Red Lake has worsened due to the amount of tourists on the half that is located on state land.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

In Focus: Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Prepares for Next Concert with Special School Performance

Grassroots Organization Works to “Keep it Clean” During Fish House Removals

State Legislators Learn from Sovereignty Day at the Minnesota Capitol

State of the Band: Red Lake Nation Sees Growth in Previous Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.