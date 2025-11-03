Red Lake Issues Statement on Impoundment of Roseau Man’s Plane

The Red Lake Nation has released a statement regarding the impoundment of an aircraft following an emergency landing within the boundaries of the Red Lake Reservation.

On October 15, Darrin Smedsmo of Roseau landed his plane on a road within reservation boundaries after the plane’s engine failed. He says his plane was seized after landing, where tribal officials cited a 1978 resolution prohibiting the flying of airplanes at an altitude of less than 20,000 feet over Red Lake Nation lands. In an interview with Lakeland News, Smedsmo stated that was not marked on his aeronautical chart and that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has jurisdiction over all United States airspace.

Lakeland News reached out to Red Lake officials for several days seeking comment on this story but never heard back. But on Monday the Tribal Council issued a statement saying the Red Lake Nation maintains its sovereign authority over its lands, natural resources, and the safety and welfare of its citizens.

The release states the following as to why the band undertook the impoundment of the plane:

the aircraft landed on reservation land without prior authorization or required coordination with tribal authorities;

the landing created immediate safety, liability, and resource-protection concerns for the tribe;

and that the tribal law enforcement response includes ensuring public safety, protecting tribal property, and ensuring compliance with tribal laws and resolutions.

The release adds that the matter is still under investigation and that once the investigation is complete, court proceedings will commence. It also says those proceedings will provide Smedsmo with due process under tribal law.

Smedsmo is due in tribal court for a hearing on Tuesday, November 4.