Red Lake, Incorporated Acquires KC’s Best Wild Rice

Red Lake, Incorporated, the economic development corporation of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, acquired KC’s Best Wild Rice of Bemidji in its first business operation off the Red Lake Nation Reservation.

Charles Dolson, Chief Executive Officer of Red Lake, Incorporated said, “Red Lake, Incorporated was founded 10 years ago to be the force of economic change for Red Lake. Kent Bahr founded KC’s Best in 1994 with the goal of providing the best products, at the best prices, with the best service. That he chose us to carry on the tradition of the company he so carefully built over the years is a testament to how far we’ve come. It is truly an honor. We intend to build upon his legacy of quality and service for decades to come.”

KC’s Best offers a variety of premium northern Minnesota and Canadian wild rice products and sells both online and direct to grocery stores, restaurants, and gift shops.

Day-to-day operations will continue as normal with a seamless transition of ownership from the Bahr family to Red Lake, Incorporated. Minnesota will gain long grain wild rice, instant wild rice, canned premium cooked wild rice, soup grade wild rice and “wood parched” wild rice, all of which KC’s Best Wild Rice offers.

Dolson said “Kent Bahr started this company as a way for youth church and sports programs to fundraise by selling a quality product at a fair price. Through his passion and dedication, KC’s Best continued to grow into the successful company it is today. Kent is well-respected in both our community and this industry. Red Lake, Incorporated has worked hard to create sustainable, successful businesses to provide economic stability and job opportunities for our people, and we are proud to add KC’s Best to our family of companies.”

