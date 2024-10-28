Red Lake safety officials say in the past two school days, the school has been the target of two hoax messages that said a person was in the high school bathroom with a gun.

Red Lake Department of Public Safety Director Kendall Kingbird Sr. says the first message came in to the National Suicide Hotline just before 9 a.m. last Friday that said there was a person in the bathroom with a gun. The person did not make threats towards himself or others but reported to be in the bathroom with the weapon.

A lockdown was put in place at the school, and law enforcement conducted a search for the person but determined the call was a hoax. The report was track to other calls from around the country with a similar story.

A second press release from Kingbird said that today at around 9:45 a.m., a text was sent to the Crisis Line Suicide Prevention hotline that said there was a male in the bathroom with a rifle who is going to kill everyone. Again, the Red Lake Department of Public Safety responded and conducted a search along with school security, but nobody was located and it was deemed a hoax.

The FBI is actively investigating the source of the hoax messages.