Oct 28, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Red Lake High School Targeted by Hoax Messages About Person with Gun
Red Lake safety officials say in the past two school days, the school has been the target of two hoax messages that said a person was in the high school bathroom with a gun.
Red Lake Department of Public Safety Director Kendall Kingbird Sr. says the first message came in to the National Suicide Hotline just before 9 a.m. last Friday that said there was a person in the bathroom with a gun. The person did not make threats towards himself or others but reported to be in the bathroom with the weapon.
A lockdown was put in place at the school, and law enforcement conducted a search for the person but determined the call was a hoax. The report was track to other calls from around the country with a similar story.
A second press release from Kingbird said that today at around 9:45 a.m., a text was sent to the Crisis Line Suicide Prevention hotline that said there was a male in the bathroom with a rifle who is going to kill everyone. Again, the Red Lake Department of Public Safety responded and conducted a search along with school security, but nobody was located and it was deemed a hoax.
The FBI is actively investigating the source of the hoax messages.