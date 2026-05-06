May 6, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

Red Lake High School Students Bring Peer Leader Program to BSU

Last Friday, Bemidji State University hosted students from Red Lake High School’s Peer Leader program, something that the school is looking to adopt.

“The Red Lake students are here because of the Evergreen Conference [for youth-serving professionals] that was happening a couple of months back,” explained BSU freshman Ellis Hart, who is a member of the Social Work Club. “And they they have a peer support group and we are trying to implement that at BSU. And so we want to learn from them to get as much information as possible from people who have been doing it, because they’ve been doing it for the past three years.”

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