Red Lake General Election to Be Held Wednesday, May 18

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Voters in Red Lake head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the tribe’s general election.

Voters will cast ballots for Tribal Chairman, Tribal Secretary, Tribal Treasurer, as well in four District Representative races. Any candidate that wins more than 50% of the vote wins the election. If no one gets more than 50%, then the top-two vote-getters would go to a run-off election.

Incumbent Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. faces former Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain and three other candidates in the Tribal Chairman election.

The Tribal Secretary Election has incumbent Samuel Strong facing Tim Sumner, who currently sits on the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners.

There is no incumbent running for the Tribal Treasurer election, where Vernelle Lussier opposes Martina Beaulieu.

Below is a full list of candidates in Wednesday’s election:

Tribal Chairman:

Darrell G. Seki, Sr. (incumbent)

Floyd “Buck” Jourdain

Angela M. Chaboyea

Lydell J. Roberts

Darwin Sumner

Tribal Secretary:

Samuel R. Strong (incumbent)

Tim Sumner

Tribal Treasurer:

Vernelle R. Lussier

Martina M. Beaulieu

Red Lake District:

Donald L. Good, Sr. (incumbent)

Julie A. Stately

Michael W. Needham

Clem H. May, Sr.

Nicole E. Desjarlait

David F. Desjarlait

Clayton D. Strong, Sr.

Mark R. Kingbird, Sr.

Martera F. Nelson

Cherilyn R. Spears

Mark A. Sigana

Robert L. May

Leland D. Lussier, Jr.

Charles G. Martin

Redby District:

Harold E. Graves, Jr.

Jeanne R. Thunder

Herman D. Donnell

Gary R. Auginash, Sr.

Lester G. Loud

Sheldon W. Brown

Maureen K. Lyons

Little Rock District:

Adrian Beaulieu (incumbent)

Tashina L. Branchaud

Cheryl M. Thomas

James J. Drouillard, Jr.

Harlow S. Spears

Ponemah District

Randall W. Kingbird

Aaron W. Jones

Eugene R. StandingCloud

Scott W. Perkins

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today