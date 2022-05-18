Lakeland PBS

Updated: Garage Destroyed in Bemidji House Fire (with video)

Red Lake General Election to Be Held Wednesday, May 18

Lakeland News — May. 17 2022

Voters in Red Lake head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the tribe’s general election.

Voters will cast ballots for Tribal Chairman, Tribal Secretary, Tribal Treasurer, as well in four District Representative races. Any candidate that wins more than 50% of the vote wins the election. If no one gets more than 50%, then the top-two vote-getters would go to a run-off election.

Incumbent Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. faces former Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain and three other candidates in the Tribal Chairman election.

The Tribal Secretary Election has incumbent Samuel Strong facing Tim Sumner, who currently sits on the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners.

There is no incumbent running for the Tribal Treasurer election, where Vernelle Lussier opposes Martina Beaulieu.

Below is a full list of candidates in Wednesday’s election:

Tribal Chairman:

  • Darrell G. Seki, Sr. (incumbent)
  • Floyd “Buck” Jourdain
  • Angela M. Chaboyea
  • Lydell J. Roberts
  • Darwin Sumner

Tribal Secretary:

  • Samuel R. Strong (incumbent)
  • Tim Sumner

Tribal Treasurer:

  • Vernelle R. Lussier
  • Martina M. Beaulieu

Red Lake District:

  • Donald L. Good, Sr. (incumbent)
  • Julie A. Stately
  • Michael W. Needham
  • Clem H. May, Sr.
  • Nicole E. Desjarlait
  • David F. Desjarlait
  • Clayton D. Strong, Sr.
  • Mark R. Kingbird, Sr.
  • Martera F. Nelson
  • Cherilyn R. Spears
  • Mark A. Sigana
  • Robert L. May
  • Leland D. Lussier, Jr.
  • Charles G. Martin

Redby District:

  • Harold E. Graves, Jr.
  • Jeanne R. Thunder
  • Herman D. Donnell
  • Gary R. Auginash, Sr.
  • Lester G. Loud
  • Sheldon W. Brown
  • Maureen K. Lyons

Little Rock District:

  • Adrian Beaulieu (incumbent)
  • Tashina L. Branchaud
  • Cheryl M. Thomas
  • James J. Drouillard, Jr.
  • Harlow S. Spears

Ponemah District

  • Randall W. Kingbird
  • Aaron W. Jones
  • Eugene R. StandingCloud
  • Scott W. Perkins

