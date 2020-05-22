Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Felon Indicted On Methamphetamine And Firearm Charges

Brad Hamilton — May. 22 2020

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced the unsealing of a federal indictment charging 46-year-old, Arlin Maurice Thunder, with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the allegations in the indictment, on May 13th of 2019 Thunder was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, specifically a Star Bonifacio Echeverria Firestar M43 9 mm caliber pistol. Because the Red Lake Native has a prior felony conviction, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms at any time.

Arlin Thunder made his initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby in U.S. District Court in Bemidji. Thunder was ordered to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26th, 2020.

