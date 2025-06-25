Red Lake, FBI Investigating Fatal Shooting; Man Taken into Custody

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI are investigating a shooting that killed a man east of Red Lake in the Heart Lake area on June 20th.

According to a press release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, officers found the victim on the ground outside a home with a fatal gunshot wound. Officers began searching for the suspect, and a shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding area.

After an extensive search by officers with assistance from concerned citizens and an independent drone operator, a man was located hiding in a heavily wooded area west of where the shooting happened. He was taken into custody and transported to the Red Lake Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact either the Red Lake Department of Public Safety at 218-679-3313 or the FBI at 763-569-8000.