Red Lake Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School Opens Tribal Schoolyard

The Red Lake Community recently celebrated the opening of a new “community tribal schoolyard” at a Red Lake Charter School…with the intention of creating an outdoor space for students while also connecting them with Ojibwe traditions. The process for creating the schoolyard, walking paths, and play equipment started with asking students what they want in the outdoor space, then bringing in community and elder advice as well.

“We are here in Red Lake at the Endazhi-Nitaawiging tribal schoolyard, and we are celebrating the opening of their new community schoolyard space.” said Trust For Public Land MN State Director Sophie Vorhoff, “We’ve been working in close partnership with the school community for three years.”

“The process isn’t just putting in a playground.” said Trust For Public Land Director of Tribal Community Schoolyards Jennifer Santry, “It could be part of it. It’s really bringing people together to have a gathering space to represent that history and that story with the land and to really get kids outside and to connect them to their culture in many ways.”

Even the playground and other pieces of play equipment across the schoolyard are meant to inspire that connection with nature, with pieces made out of rocks and natural timber to further connect the students with the elements.

“Connection to the outdoors is a fundamental human need. We’re healthier. We’re happier. We’re more connected when we’re outside.” added Vorhoff, “Particularly in this school where there is a real commitment to connecting to the land, to connecting to Ojibwe culture. You know, having spaces both for absolutely play. But also for learning. Getting your hands dirty. Connecting to the Earth is so important.”

Trust For Public Land has helped create more than 400 schoolyards across the country, but the new Red Lake area is one of only two tribal school yards the organization has opened in the country…and is the first of its kind in Minnesota.

“Just how important it is to connect to our relatives.” said Santry, “And so those could be trees, it can be insects, pollinators can be so many different things planting gardens, bringing back indigenous foodways, important foods, but also medicines that our ancestors have had for thousands of years. So it’s just relearning and re-educating and really engaging students in that culture. And it starts with the land.”

The current trail system is being used by students as walking paths, but during wintertime it will be available for cross country skiing and other snow activities, ensuring that students can connect with nature year-round.