Red Lake DPS Offering $1,000 Reward To Help Find Man Wanted in Shooting

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information that helps them locate a man who is wanted for shooting another man last month, causing serious bodily injury.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for help in locating Dillon George Taylor, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5 ft., 10 in. tall and weighs 170 lb.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Red Lake Department of Public Safety at 218-679-3313 or the Tip Line at 218-679-1922.