Red Lake Detention Center Prisoner Escapes From Custody Outside Sanford Health In Bemidji

May. 16 2019

A prisoner from the Red Lake Detention Center escaped from Custody around 10 Wednesday night outside of Sanford Health in Bemidji.

Sanford Media Relations Representative Lindsey Wangberg tells us the inmate was at the hospital for a visit to the emergency room but escaped outside of the hospital walls. A search took place on and north of Anne Street and lasted for about two hours. The inmate was not recaptured Wednesday night, and Lakeland News does not yet know if the inmate has been captured since.

No one was available to comment from the Red Lake Detention Center at this time. There is currently no word on the inmate’s name.

Nathan Green

