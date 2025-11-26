Dec 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Red Lake Dancers Take Part in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

red lake dancers macy's thanksgiving day parade resize

Two Red Lake jingle dress dancers, Selena Jourdain and her daughter Ivy Rosebear, participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year. (Credit: Shawna Bounds Yazzie)

Two Red Lake jingle dress dancers participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

Selena Jourdain and her daughter Ivy Rosebear were among those participating as a part of Native Pride Productions, which is under the direction of Larry Yazzie.

Yazzie is also the founder of Native Pride Productions, which is an Indigenous performance company dedicated to preserving and sharing cultural traditions. The theme on Thursday centered on showcasing dancers across generations.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade draws a crowd in excess of three million people to New York City, and millions more watch it on TV each year.

