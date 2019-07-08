Lakeland PBS
Red Lake Conservation Officer Dies While Responding To Call

Jul. 8 2019

The Red Lake Nation is mourning the death of one of its conservation officers.

Shannon “Opie” Barron, 48, died late last night after suffering a medical emergency shortly after responding to a call of service involving an incident where there was suspected illegal harvesting.

Red Lake police officials say officers had just cleared the call for service when Barron requested EMS to his location after not feeling well.

Officers on scene immediately performed live saving measures until Barron was transported to the Red Lake Indian Health Service Hospital where they continued resuscitative efforts but were unsuccessful.

His body will be transported to the Ramsey County Coroner’s Office to determine his cause of death.

Barron served in the Red Lake Department of Public Safety as a conservation officer for 19 years. He leaves behind his wife, two children, an aunt who raised him and numerous relatives. Funeral arrangements and services will be announced at a later date.

