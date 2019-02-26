Lakeland PBS
Red Lake Charged With First Degree Murder Of His Wife

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 26 2019
A Red Lake man has been charged with the murder of his wife. United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced today an indictment charging Jeremiah Kingbird, 38, with first and second-degree murder.

According to the indictment and documents filed in court, on January 6, 2019, law enforcement responded to a call from a woman who said that an unknown male had stopped at her house and said that he had found his wife on Old Ponemah Road and that she had been there all night. Responding officers found the victim, Kingbird’s wife, lying face down in the snow; she had severe physical injuries, and was having difficulty breathing. The victim was transported to the Red Lake IHS Hospital where hospital staff were unsuccessful in reviving her.

According to the indictment and documents filed in court, during a search of Kingbird’s vehicle, law enforcement observed blood on the front passenger window of the vehicle. Kingbird admitted to physically assaulting his wife and leaving her outside in the elements following a night of drinking in Bemidji.

Kingbird made his initial appearance yesterday before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby in U.S. District Court in Bemidji.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina L. Allery and Assistant U.S. Attorney Deidre Y. Aanstad.

