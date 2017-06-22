Red Lake Band Of Chippewa Receives Nearly $3 Million For New Housing Development

In one of the largest Affordable Housing Trust Funds ever approved, the City of Minneapolis awarded Mino-bimaadiziwin $2,718,591.

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians are proposing a 109-unit mixed use development adjacent to the Franklin Avenue Metro Blue line LRT station at 2105 Cedar Avenue South, the former Amble Warehouse.

Mino-bimaadiziwin,which translates to an Ojibwe phrase meaning “the good life,” will offer efficiencies, one-, two- and three-bedroom units in a six story building. There will also be shared underground parking and an amenity package.

The new development hopes to address the lack of affordable rental housing affecting Native Americans.