Red Lake Band Of Chippewa Receives Nearly $3 Million For New Housing Development
In one of the largest Affordable Housing Trust Funds ever approved, the City of Minneapolis awarded Mino-bimaadiziwin $2,718,591.
The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians are proposing a 109-unit mixed use development adjacent to the Franklin Avenue Metro Blue line LRT station at 2105 Cedar Avenue South, the former Amble Warehouse.
Mino-bimaadiziwin,which translates to an Ojibwe phrase meaning “the good life,” will offer efficiencies, one-, two- and three-bedroom units in a six story building. There will also be shared underground parking and an amenity package.
The new development hopes to address the lack of affordable rental housing affecting Native Americans.
