Red Lake Band Hosts 2022 Political Forum to Inform Constituents on Candidates

Mary BalstadOct. 26 2022

Candidates are making their rounds across the state as Election Day approaches, and some made a stop in Redby on Tuesday.

Candidates across the ballot this year attended the Red Lake Political Election Committee’s 2022 Forum at the Event & Wellness Center on Tuesday. Although not every potential political or local representative for Red Lake and the surrounding area attended, those who did heard from constituents about pressing issues affecting the Native American community.

From the local school board to Washington D.C., the various candidates took time to speak about why they feel they would work to represent the tribe. Both MN House District 2A and Senate District 2 candidates spoke at the forum and even addressed questions from the audience. Issues that were brought up included what kind of programs for the younger population they would advocate for, gun control, abortion and reproductive rights, and the rise in drug-related crimes.

After the forum, candidates had the chance to speak with constituents further.

Early voting has already started for Minnesota. More information on when or where to vote can be found at vote411.org.

