Red Lake Band Awarded $750,000 Grant For Affordable Housing Project
The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians was awarded a $750,000 grant for its affordable housing project in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
Congressman Keith Ellison, along with Bridgewater Bank and its partner bank Federal Home Loan Bank – Des Moines, presented the check to Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. and Economic Development and Planning Director Sam Strong.
The project that the Red Lake Band is developing will be a 109 unit mixed development in South Minneapolis. It will offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments along with various other health service offices on the first floor like the Red Lake Embassy office and a wellness clinic.
This will be the first large scale and meaningful project the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has ever done to support “off reservation” members.
