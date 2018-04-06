Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Red Lake Band Awarded $750,000 Grant For Affordable Housing Project

Nathan Green
Apr. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians was awarded a $750,000 grant for its affordable housing project in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Congressman Keith Ellison, along with Bridgewater Bank and its partner bank Federal Home Loan Bank – Des Moines, presented the check to Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. and Economic Development and Planning Director Sam Strong.

The project that the Red Lake Band is developing will be a 109 unit mixed development in South Minneapolis. It will offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments along with various other health service offices on the first floor like the Red Lake Embassy office and a wellness clinic.

This will be the first large scale and meaningful project the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has ever done to support “off reservation” members.

Artist’s Rendering

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Seki Sr. To Seek Re-Election As Red Lake Tribal Chairman

Hundreds Of Postcards Make Their Way To Local Classroom

Community Spotlight: Red Lake Starts Phase One Of Solar Energy Plan

Red Lake Nation Starts Phase One Of Solar Energy Project

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “The Elves & The Shoemaker”

The Bemidji Community Theater has been working on their production of “The Elves And The Shoemaker” since January, and this weekend, they’ll
Posted on Apr. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Community Theater Presents "The Elves & The Shoemaker"

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

BHS Hosts School Safety Forum With State Legislatures & Beltrami Law Enforcement

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

Behind The Scenes At The Crow Wing County Landfill

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

Drug Bust Leads To Four Arrests In Crow Wing County

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

Golden Apple: Riverside Elementary First Graders Prepare For Worldwide Music Trip

Posted on Apr. 5 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.