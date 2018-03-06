Red Lake Authorities Bust Two For Selling Meth

The Red Lake Police Department continues to make arrests in cases related to selling illegal drugs.

According to a post on the Red Lake Police Departments Facebook page, on March 2, the Red Lake Drug Task Force and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a rural Red Lake residence located near the East Barton’s community.

By executing a search warrant, officers located over 21 grams of methamphetamine and seized cash related to drug sales.

Officers arrested Sheldon Michael Smith, 32, and Jerilee Jane Head, 28, who were both transported to the Red Lake Detention Center.

Both face tribal charges of unlawful sale of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment and Jerilee was additionally charged with disorderly house. Officers also located two children in the residence.

The department says they encountering more situations where methamphetamine is being seized in combination with heroin.

Authorities want to remind the community that there are many incidents where users have also fatally overdosed on Methamphetamines and it is not an alternative to any other mind altering substance such as opiates.

The department says the best recourse is to seek treatment for the user and insist as a family member to get your love one help they need for their addiction.

If anyone sees suspicious drug related activity you are asked to call 218-679-3313.