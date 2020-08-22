Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Arrested For Domestic Assault Involving His Grandmother

Lakeland News — Aug. 22 2020

A 26-year-old Red Lake man has been arrested for domestic assault involving his grandmother.

Kevin Roger Anderson was arrested at the scene after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at 11:15 PM Thursday night in Fosston of a grandson fighting with his grandmother. A witness told deputies Anderson was temporarily staying at the home when he became out of control. Anderson reportedly assaulted his grandmother before deputies arrived. The victim sustained minor injuries and was medically cleared at the scene.

Anderson was treated at Essentia Hospital and then taken to the Northwest Regional Correction Center, where he will be held until his first court appearance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Bemidji

Red Lake Offering Second Round of Free COVID-19 Testing

Suspect in Custody Following Assault Of Woman in Carlton Co.

Red Lake Trading Post Celebrates One Year in New Location

Latest Stories

GoFundMe Campaign Set Up for Verndale Man Caught in Tractor Explosion

Posted on Aug. 22 2020

BSU Fall 2020 Classes to Start on Monday

Posted on Aug. 22 2020

BSU Outdoor Program Center Open Houses Planned

Posted on Aug. 21 2020

Bemidji Boys Soccer Coach Awarded For Excellence

Posted on Aug. 21 2020

In Focus: Regional Cultural Center Presents “One Word” Exhibit

Posted on Aug. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.