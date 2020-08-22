Red Lake Arrested For Domestic Assault Involving His Grandmother
A 26-year-old Red Lake man has been arrested for domestic assault involving his grandmother.
Kevin Roger Anderson was arrested at the scene after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at 11:15 PM Thursday night in Fosston of a grandson fighting with his grandmother. A witness told deputies Anderson was temporarily staying at the home when he became out of control. Anderson reportedly assaulted his grandmother before deputies arrived. The victim sustained minor injuries and was medically cleared at the scene.
Anderson was treated at Essentia Hospital and then taken to the Northwest Regional Correction Center, where he will be held until his first court appearance.
