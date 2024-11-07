Red Lake Approves Distribution of $200 Checks to Band Members

The Red Lake Tribal Council has approved the distribution of $200 to all duly enrolled band members.

Check distribution will be on Saturday, November 23rd for those on the reservation. Band members from Little Rock, Red Lake, and Redby can pick up a check for that amount at the Oshkii Wellness Center in Redby between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and those from Ponemah can pick up checks from the Ponemah Boys & Girls Club during those same hours.

Checks will go in the mail on Friday, November 22nd to those living off the reservation. More information on the distribution can be found on the Red Lake Tribal Council Facebook page.