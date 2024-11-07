Nov 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Red Lake Approves Distribution of $200 Checks to Band Members

The Red Lake Tribal Council has approved the distribution of $200 to all duly enrolled band members.

Check distribution will be on Saturday, November 23rd for those on the reservation. Band members from Little Rock, Red Lake, and Redby can pick up a check for that amount at the Oshkii Wellness Center in Redby between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and those from Ponemah can pick up checks from the Ponemah Boys & Girls Club during those same hours.

Checks will go in the mail on Friday, November 22nd to those living off the reservation. More information on the distribution can be found on the Red Lake Tribal Council Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Xr:d:daf97mluur4:107,j:7503419487192605719,t:24032220

First City Liquor

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Crime

Brainerd Woman Accused of Soliciting Child She Was Coaching

Education & Government

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Turtle River Lake North of Bemidji

Education & Government

Chippewa National Forest, Leech Lake Band Renew Co-Stewardship Agreement

Crime

Jury Convicts Man of Killing Girlfriend and Hiding Her Body in Rural Minnesota