Lakeland PBS

Red Flag Warning Issued for Northwest Minnesota on Monday

Lakeland News — May. 1 2023

A red flag warning was issued earlier today by the National Weather Service for northwestern parts of Minnesota. Despite the warning only going from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, they expect more warnings to go out over the next few weeks until plants begin to green up.

NOAA works closely with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center to determine if the level of dry vegetation, mixed with windy conditions, warrant a warning. Both are things the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says can lead to fires that spread quickly and get out of control.

“Be really careful with equipment and outdoor activities that can produce heat or any spark. Campfires are discouraged, and if anyone has done recent burning, check and make sure it’s out cold,” said DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Karen Harrison. “Those debris burns are the largest cause of wildfires in Minnesota, and they can stay warm for long periods of time and actually rekindle in the right conditions.”

90% of the wildfires in Minnesota are caused by people. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused as well as the cost of suppression.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Senate Vote Puts Minnesota on Path to Legalizing Marijuana

Brainerd Walleye Alliance Holds Annual Banquet Fundraiser to Support Fishing for All

Minn. Senate Protects Gender-affirming Care, Abortion Rights

Brainerd Continues to Receive More Snow After Record-Setting Season

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.