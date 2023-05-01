Red Flag Warning Issued for Northwest Minnesota on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A red flag warning was issued earlier today by the National Weather Service for northwestern parts of Minnesota. Despite the warning only going from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, they expect more warnings to go out over the next few weeks until plants begin to green up.

NOAA works closely with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center to determine if the level of dry vegetation, mixed with windy conditions, warrant a warning. Both are things the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says can lead to fires that spread quickly and get out of control.

“Be really careful with equipment and outdoor activities that can produce heat or any spark. Campfires are discouraged, and if anyone has done recent burning, check and make sure it’s out cold,” said DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Karen Harrison. “Those debris burns are the largest cause of wildfires in Minnesota, and they can stay warm for long periods of time and actually rekindle in the right conditions.”

90% of the wildfires in Minnesota are caused by people. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused as well as the cost of suppression.

