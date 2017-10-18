Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For Northwest Minnesota

Beltrami County Emergency Management has taken to social media about the Red Flag Fire Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The post says “Leaves and dust are blowing in from the west as strong winds associated with a cold front today combined with low humidity and warm temps are creating extreme fire conditions with explosive fire growth possible this afternoon. Burning permits have been shut down.”

The warning was issued Tuesday night and is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 18.

When the National Weather Service issues a red flag warning it means that ideal fire conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.