Red Cross Sees Decline In Blood Donation Around Holiday Season

As Christmas fast approaches, many people look forward to getting a break from work or school. One thing that does not take a holiday is the need for blood donations.

The Red Cross recently issued an urgent call for blood donors as the holidays approach. Every year, a decline in blood donations occurs around the holidays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel. To combat this, the Red Cross is giving away free t-shirts to all those who give blood until January 6.

“It’s an important time for blood donation right now. Again, we do see a seasonal decline and that coupled with possible bad weather when blood drives need to be canceled. We really need to ensure that patients have the blood that they need,” said Sue Thesenga, Red Cross External Communications Manager.

Upcoming Red Cross blood drives:

Cass

Cass Lake

12/21/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Palace Casino, 16599 69th Ave. NW

Walker

12/20/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Northern Lights Casino, 6800 Y Frontage Road

Crow Wing

Baxter

12/27/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive

Brainerd

12/20/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., National Guard Armory, 1115 Wright St.

12/21/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Medical Center, 523 N. 3rd St.

1/2/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., National Guard Armory, 1115 Wright St.

1/3/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., National Guard Armory, 1115 Wright St.

Crosby

1/4/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hallett Center of Crosby, 470 8th St. NE

Morrison

Pierz

1/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Horizon Health, 26814 143rd St.