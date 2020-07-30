Red Cross Seeking Volunteers and Donation Sites Around Brainerd Lakes Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The American Red Cross is asking for the public’s help in finding volunteers and donation sites throughout the Brainerd Lakes area.

The organization is especially in need during this time as many of their community facilities are currently closed and account for about 80% of their blood donations. The Red Cross is encouraging hosts to sign up now to ensure that donors are able to give this fall.

To sponsor a drive or donate blood, the public is asked to call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

