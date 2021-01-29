Red Cross Offers Assistance to Brainerd Area Family After House Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a mobile home caught fire Saturday, January 23. in the Brainerd Lakes area, the American Red Cross is stepping in to offer them help.

The Red Cross offers a credit card to help them find a warm place to stay for a couple nights, paired with the ability to buy them clothes and other home items.

“This is a big part of the healing process” says one Red Cross employee.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today