Red Cross Offers Assistance to Brainerd Area Family After House Fire

Chris BurnsJan. 28 2021

After a mobile home caught fire Saturday, January 23. in the Brainerd Lakes area, the American Red Cross is stepping in to offer them help.

The Red Cross offers a credit card to help them find a warm place to stay for a couple nights, paired with the ability to buy them clothes and other home items.

“This is a big part of the healing process” says one Red Cross employee.

