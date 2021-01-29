Red Cross Offers Assistance to Brainerd Area Family After House Fire
After a mobile home caught fire Saturday, January 23. in the Brainerd Lakes area, the American Red Cross is stepping in to offer them help.
The Red Cross offers a credit card to help them find a warm place to stay for a couple nights, paired with the ability to buy them clothes and other home items.
“This is a big part of the healing process” says one Red Cross employee.
