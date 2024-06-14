Red Cross Offering Support in North Central MN After Tornado, Severe Weather

After severe weather and a confirmed tornado swept across Crow Wing and Aitkin counties on Wednesday, the American Red Cross is now offering support for those in need.

The Red Cross has mobilized volunteers and resources to work alongside local emergency management in areas that were impacted to help assess community needs. Some of the volunteers will be assessing the residential damage in affected communities, while others will distribute snacks and water to people cleaning up across the widespread, rural area.

As part of this disaster operation, other services available include health, mental health, and spiritual care needs.

If you have been impacted by the storm and need help, you can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).