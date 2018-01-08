The American Red Cross is asking anyone who is able to make an appointment and give blood to address a winter blood donation shortage.

According to a press release, severe winter weather has caused 150 blood drives to cancel meaning over 5,500 blood and platelet donations were not collected.In addition to lower donations in November and December due to seasonal illnesses and hectic holiday schedules meant 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed.

According to the press release, “Even temporary disruptions to blood donations can diminish the availability for hospital

patients,” said Sue Thesenga, communications manager of the local Red Cross Blood Services Region. It’s the blood on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency, and that’s why we’re asking eligible individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets today.”

While all blood types are urgently needed, there is a more critical need for the following blood

and donation types right now:

Type O negative: The blood type that can be transfused to almost everyone and is

Type B negative: The blood type that can be transfused to type B Rh-positive and

Type AB: The plasma type that can be transfused to almost everyone and can be

blood donation.

To sign up for a local blood drive go to: https://www.redcrossblood.org/

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 8 – 31:

Aitkin:

Hill City

1/9/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hill City Assembly of God, 102 Lake Ave.

_______________

Carlton:

Cloquet

1/11/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave.

_______________

Crow Wing:

Baxter

1/20/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pointway Church, 7756 Highland Scenic Road

Brainerd

1/26/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Good Samaritan Society-Bethany, 804 Wright St.

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Legion Post 255, 708 Front St.

Crosby

1/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, 320 E. Main

1/12/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, 320 E. Main

Emily

1/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emily City Hall, 39811 State Highway 6

_______________

Douglas:

Alexandria

1/11/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church, 1204 N. Nokomi

1/15/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 420 Irving St.

1/16/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 420 Irving St.

1/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E.

_______________

Morrison:

Motley

1/9/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S.

Pierz

1/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Horizon Health, 26814 143rd St.

_______________

Otter Tail:

Fergus Falls

1/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bigwood Event Center, 925 Western Ave.

1/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bigwood Event Center, 925 Western Ave.

1/19/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bigwood Event Center, 925 Western Ave.

Henning

1/23/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 607 2nd St.

Parkers Prairie

1/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Prairie High School, 411 South Otter Ave.

Pelican Rapids

1/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lake Region Electric Company, 1401 South Broadway

Underwood

1/17/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Underwood High School, 100 Southern Ave. E.