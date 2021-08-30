Red Cross Hosting Upcoming Blood Drives in Lakeland Viewing Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With fall approaching, and because of events like the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida, the American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood.

The Red Cross says that because of rising COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season, there will be more difficulties in collecting blood and meeting hospital demand. They also state that they’ve recently seen donor turnout decrease by almost 10% and that demand at hospitals is outpacing donations.

To encourage potential donors to give blood at upcoming drives in the Lakeland viewing area, the Red Cross is offering two different incentives. Those who donate in the month of September will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at Sports Clips Haircuts good through Nov. 30. In addition, those who give around the Labor Day holiday (from Sept. 3 to 7) will also get a free Red Cross campfire mug.

Upcoming donation sites and dates in the Lakeland viewing area:

Beltrami County:

Bemidji – Sept. 1 from 1 PM to 7 PM, Country Inn & Suites

Crow Wing County:

Crosby – Sept. 1 from 10 AM to 4 PM, Sept. 2 from 8 AM to 2 PM, Heartwood

– Sept. 1 from 10 AM to 4 PM, Sept. 2 from 8 AM to 2 PM, Heartwood Crosslake – Sept. 9 from 12 PM to 6 PM, Crosslake Lutheran Church

– Sept. 9 from 12 PM to 6 PM, Crosslake Lutheran Church Deerwood – Sept. 1 from 12 PM to 6 PM, Deerwood Auditorium

– Sept. 1 from 12 PM to 6 PM, Deerwood Auditorium Emily – Sept. 8 from 12 PM to 6 PM, Emily City Hall

– Sept. 8 from 12 PM to 6 PM, Emily City Hall Merrifield – Sept. 3 from 11 AM to 5 PM, Clow Stamping Company

– Sept. 3 from 11 AM to 5 PM, Clow Stamping Company Nisswa – Sept. 2 from 12 PM to 6 PM, Lutheran Church of Cross

Morrison County:

Little Falls – Sept. 9 from 8 AM to 2 PM, Camp Ripley Armory

Appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

