Red Cross Holding Blood Drive in Itasca County
The American Red Cross has been hosting multiple blood drives across northern Minnesota to remind people that despite COVID-19, the need for blood is still constant.
The American Red Cross has added extra safety precautions since the outbreak. Patients are asked to make appointments instead of just walking in, and donors’ temperatures are also checked before entering.
Those in Itasca County or surrounding areas can donate blood tomorrow, May 19th at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids from 12 to 6 p.m.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.