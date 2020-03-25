Lakeland PBS

Red Cross Faces Limited Blood Supply Due To Blood Drive Cancellations

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 25 2020

The American Red Cross has announced a severe shortage of blood in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 7,000 blood drives have been cancelled throughout the country, resulting in over 200,000 fewer blood donations.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools, community centers, and churches have closed. The Red Cross depends on these locations as donation sites, which has resulted in a decline of blood supply. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers to minimize traffic.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit redcrossblood.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

American Red Cross Faces Blood Shortage Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The American Red Cross Is In Critical Need Of Type O Blood

Red Cross Holds Blood Drive At Northland Arboretum in Baxter

Donations Sought To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Dorian

Latest Stories

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota at 262 as of Tuesday

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. Gives Address on COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Sanford Health Introduces New In-House COVID-19 Testing

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Little Falls Baseball Still Preparing For Season

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Offering Coronavirus Phone Screening

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.