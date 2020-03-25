Red Cross Faces Limited Blood Supply Due To Blood Drive Cancellations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The American Red Cross has announced a severe shortage of blood in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 7,000 blood drives have been cancelled throughout the country, resulting in over 200,000 fewer blood donations.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools, community centers, and churches have closed. The Red Cross depends on these locations as donation sites, which has resulted in a decline of blood supply. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers to minimize traffic.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit redcrossblood.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today