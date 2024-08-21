Recount to Take Place for Bemidji Ward 5 Primary Election

A recount will take place next week for a Bemidji City Council primary election that finished extremely close.

In the Bemidji Ward 5 race, incumbent Lynn Eaton picked up 126 votes, while Bemidji businessman Bill Batchelder gathered 104 votes and former council member Michael Meehlhause got 99 votes. The top two vote-getters move onto the general election.

Meehlhause has requested a recount. Because the vote difference between him and Batchelder is 10 votes or less, and with the total votes cast at no more than 400, the recount must be granted according to state statute.

According to state law, the recount must be provided without cost to the candidates.

The recount will be conducted by Beltrami County Auditor-Treasurer JoDee Treat on August 28th at 12:30 p.m. in the County Boardroom of the Beltrami County Administration Building. The recount will be open to the public and candidates.